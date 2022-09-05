Web developers to benefit from new WordPress dashboard plugin created by Northamptonshire firm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

onefoursix’s new custom WordPress dashboard plugin WP Panel enables developer customisation of the content management system which is used to host and build millions of websites around the world.

It enables developers to white-label the WordPress dashboard and provides core developer tools such as Google Analytics integration and a User Level Menu Manager.

As a result, users see a vastly improved branded dashboard with features such as their Google Analytics data, recent leads, sales data from WooCommerce and a more manageable and relevant WordPress menu.

Dave Williams with members of the WP Panel team

Founder of onefoursix and WP Panel, Dave Williams, said: “There are more than 455 million WordPress websites in the world, but the back end of those sites often don’t look or function the way their owners want them to and they can be difficult for staff to use.

“With WP Panel, users can completely transform their WordPress dashboard so it’s easy for staff to use, white-labelling key areas of the dashboard to reflect their company’s branding.

“It dramatically enhances the user experience and is a gamechanger for WordPress agencies and web developers because it gives their clients a WordPress dashboard that is both user-friendly and includes a host of great developer and user features.

“At onefoursix we’ve already started using WP Panel across the sites we manage for our clients and it’s made a massive difference. Effectively, with WP Panel you get a hassle-free platform that more or less takes care of itself.”

Exciting features include a dedicated Settings area giving agencies and web developers the ability to control advanced features and the opportunity to easily integrate Google Analytics, WooCommerce, Live Chat, Google Webmaster Verification, and Google and Social Media tracking codes.

Menus can be renamed to simplify the backend of WordPress sites, they can be minified to only give users access to key administration pages with the Menu Manager and How-To Videos are provided to take users through how to easily manage their sites.

Developers can also disable specific capabilities such as the ability to change themes, add plugins or make updates.

In addition, there is a Login Redirect which helps to eliminates the threat of brute force attacks from bots and even the ability to brand the login screen for users. WP Panel is available through a range of affordable annual retainer packages, starting from £29 a year but the developers have also made available a basic free version.

The free version allows users to install the new user dashboard, rename the theme, add tracking codes such as the Google Analytics Tracking ID and the Facebook Pixel, rebrand and redirect the login area, hide nag notices and disable Gutenberg. It is available for free from the WP Panel website.