Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place across most of Northamptonshire
The warning has been issued by the Met Office and relates to Saturday (June 7) from 9am until 6pm.
In place across Northampton, Towcester, Daventry, Wellingborough, Kettering, Rushden and most of the south of England, the warning says “heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure”.
The Met Office warns that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus, as well as the possibility of some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, delays to train services and some short term loss of power and other services.
Weekend forecast
In Northampton, according to the Met Office, there is between a 30 and 60 percent of chance of rain today (Friday June 6) until 6pm. Temperatures will see highs of 19C and lows of 10C.
On Saturday, rain is forecast for pretty much the whole day, with the worst periods between 1am and 6am and then again between 11am and 6pm. Temperatures will see highs of 16C and lows of 9C.
Sunday (June 8) looks like the best day of the weekend. There is a 40 percent chance of rain at around 4pm, but the rest of the day looks dry, with sunny intervals. Temperatures will see highs of 18C and lows of 11C.
The forecast in Kettering is much the same, with rain expected most of the day on Saturday.
