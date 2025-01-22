Yellow weather warning for strong winds issued as Storm Éowyn heads to Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued as Storm Éowyn makes its way to Northamptonshire.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, is in place from 5am until 3pm on Friday (January 24).

The weather authority is warning that Storm Éowyn will bring a spell of strong winds, with some delays to road and rail transport and potential for some loss of power.

All of Northamptonshire is covered by the warning, as well as London and the east of the country. All of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are covered by yellow or amber weather warnings for wind or rain on Friday, with some warnings also stretching to Thursday (January 23) and Saturday (January 25).

Met Office warnings in place for Friday January 24.

The Met Office also adds that winds could reach up to 40 to 50mph on Friday in Northapmptonshire.

The forecast for Northampton on Friday is heavy rain and winds, with expected lows of 0C and highs of 11C.