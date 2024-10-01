Yellow weather warning for rain in place across most of Northamptonshire until this afternoon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued and it covers most of Northamptonshire.

Met Office issued the warning, which is in place until 4pm today (Tuesday October 1). It covers Northampton and the north and east of the county.

The warning says: “Further rain, locally heavy, will develop for a time on Tuesday leading to potential for some impacts and disruption.”

Residents are warned of public transport delays, longer journey times on the roads, flooding of a few homes and businesses and some interruption to power and other services.

Northampton Washlands pictured on Wednesday (September 25).

The latest warning comes after several warnings last week, including more serious amber warnings. Parts of the county flooded badly after torrential rain, and places are still feeling the devastating effects of flooding.

Local forecaster, NN Weather, says the county’s average rainfall in September is 57mm, however this September some places saw more than four times that.

Earls Barton saw 237mm, Far Cotton 234mm, Sulgrave 214mm, Roade 201mm and Corby 194mm.