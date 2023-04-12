News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
28 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
37 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
3 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
3 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction

Will Northamptonshire get a ‘mini April heatwave’? Full long-range forecast for the rest of the month

Barbecues (and maybe rain coats) at the ready...

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST- 2 min read

It seems like we have waited a long time for some warmer weather in Northamptonshire this year, but spring might finally be here.

Although Northamptonshire is not expected to see highs of 25C - like other areas of the UK - we are forecast sunshine and higher temperatures by the weekend of April 22 and 23. However, we have a few more showers to get through first and there is some not so great weather expected towards the end of the month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire’s full forecast for the rest of April 2023:

Warmer weather is on the way.Warmer weather is on the way.
Warmer weather is on the way.
Most Popular

These are the predicted temperatures, according to AccuWeather’s long-range forecast.

Thursday April 13 - 12C, partly sunny with a shower.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday April 14 - 10C, a passing shower or two.

Saturday April 15 - 12C, periods of clouds and sun.

Sunday April 16 - 15C, periods of clouds and sun.

Monday April 17 - 17C, partly sunny.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tuesday April 18 - 16C, clearing.

Wednesday April 19 - 16C, intervals of clouds and sun.

Thursday April 20 - 17C, mostly sunny.

Friday April 21 - 14C, a full sunshine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday April 22 - 19C, clouds and sun.

Sunday April 23 - 19C, mostly sunny.

Monday April 24 - 18C, sunshine.

Tuesday April 25 - 13C, partly sunny.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday April 26 - 11C, cloudy with thunderstorms.

Thursday April 27 - 11C, partly sunny.

Friday April 28 - 12C, afternoon showers.

Saturday April 29 - 11C, turning cloudy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday April 30 - 12C, rather cloudy.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast adds that temperatures will be generally “above average through the period, and locally very warm in the sunshine at times”.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireBarbecuesMet Office