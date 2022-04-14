Locals hoping for an Easter heatwave in Northamptonshire could be disappointed.

Some weather watchers have trumpeted about the county being warmer than holiday hotspots in Spain and Greece this weekend.

Met Office experts say temperatures could get close to 20 degrees on Good Friday — but that's it!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maximum heat predicted in the middle of the county for Saturday and Easter Sunday is 18 degrees and just 14 on Easter Monday.

Local weather-watchers @NNweather said: “Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday should all be bright and warm — mainly dry on Friday and dry on the other two days.

"Expect outbreaks of rain on Monday, though, and cooler.

The only good news is chances of any rain set to lash other parts of the UK coming our way are around ten percent, according to Met Office forecasts.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin says Friday will be warm — but not as warm as some headlines suggest

Dan Rudman, deputy chief Meteorologist, said: “It’s a bit of a mixed picture over the long Easter weekend, although feeling warm in places, at least early in the weekend.

“A low pressure system to the north west of the UK will bring unsettled weather with some strong winds likely and rain, which could impact driving conditions for some.

“However, further south it will be drier, although there will be varying amounts of cloud."

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin added: "Quite warm everywhere on Good Friday and that should last into Saturday.