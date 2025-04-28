Temperatures set to soar to 27C in Northampton as town set for a sunny week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The weather forecast for Northampton for the coming week makes for pleasant reading if you are a sun-lover...

Temperatures are set to soar to a whopping 27C in Northampton, with the next four days all expected to be sunny and very warm.

According to the Met Office, Thursday (May 1) is predicted to be 27C, with full sun for the morning and sunny intervals in the afternoon. So when you walk to the polling station to vote in the local elections, make sure you have some SPF on.

Although temperatures are set to soar, the Met Office says the high figures do not quite reach the April record.

Temperatures are set to soar in Northampton.

David Oliver, a Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “[The] conditions are likely to fall just outside of official Met Office heatwave thresholds. However, this shouldn’t lead to any disappointment as many can anticipate a very fine spell of weather with temperatures reaching 27C during the middle of the week.”

Met Office Chief Forecaster Matthew Lehnert added: “We are not expecting the April UK temperature record to be broken, but some locations may nudge local records.

“Often warm spells are driven by warmer air arriving from further south, but the origins of next week’s air are from Scandinavia and central Europe. This air mass will be warmed by compression as the high pressure begins to build, and this warmth will be boosted by daytime heating from the April sun.”

Full forecast for Northampton

This week’s full weather forecast for Northampton, according to the Met Office.

Monday (April 28): Mainly full sun, highs of 22C, lows of 7C.

Tuesday (April 29): Full sun, highs of 24C, lows of 7C.

Wednesday (April 30): Full sun, highs of 25C, lows of 8C.

Thursday (May 1): Full sun then sunny intervals, highs of 27C, lows of 11C.

Friday (May 2): Sunny intervals, highs of 23C, lows of 9C.

Saturday (May 3): Sunny intervals, highs of 19C, lows of 7C.

Sunday (May 4): Cloudy and sunny intervals, highs of 16c, lows of 6C.