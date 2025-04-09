Temperatures set to soar to 21C in Northampton over the weekend but rain forecast for next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring is here, the kids are off school and the weather is forecast to be beautiful in Northampton over the weekend.

According to the Met Office, Friday (April 11) and Saturday (April 12) are set to see temperatures of 21C – much higher than the April UK average temperature of 14C and higher than the forecast in Ibiza for this weekend.

Although the forecast is good for the weekend, there is rain expected going into next week, with temperatures also expected to drop slightly.

Full Northampton forecast for the next few days, as per the Met Office

As the sun shines this weekend, parks are sure to be busy.

Thursday (April 10): Overcast, highs of 16C, lows of 4C

Friday (April 11): Sunny, highs of 21C, lows of 4C

Saturday (April 12): Sunny, highs of 21C, lows of 8C

Sunday (April 13): Sunny intervals, highs of 17C, lows of 5C

Monday (April 14): Sunny intervals, highs of 14C, lows 4C

In the Met Office’s longer range forecast, looking at April 13 to April 22, there are predictions of rain.

The forecast says: “A transition from the fine and settled conditions most will have seen is expected through this period. This will most likely come in the form of a cold front progressing southeast bringing some rain and showers and fresher conditions.”

For the period which also covers the long bank holiday weekend for Easter (April 18 – April 21), the Met Office says: “This heralds a wetter period through the middle of April with showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places.”

During the middle of April, temperatures are also expected to “return closer to normal”.