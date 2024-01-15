Temperatures set to drop as local forecaster predicts -6C in some rural areas of Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A freezing spell is upon us as temperatures are predicted to drop to as low as -6C in some rural areas of Northamptonshire.

NN Weather – a Northamptonshire based weather forecaster – has posted on social media to say he expects to see a “sharp frost” tonight (January 15), with rural lows of -6C.

He also says that the weather will be “dry and mostly sunny today”, with a “bitterly cold” temperature of 1°C, but “feeling like -4°C”.

Tuesday (January 16) is expected to be dry with sunny spells, with a temperature of 3C.