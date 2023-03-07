Councils in Northamptonshire have activated the Severe Weather Emergency Protocols (SWEP) to give rough sleepers shelter as night-time temperatures are set to drop.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice that ended at 10am on Tuesday (March 7). However forecasts predict temperatures will be at or below freezing for the next two nights. A weather warning remains in place for some of the country.

In response to these cold conditions, both West and North Northamptonshire Councils have activated SWEP for at least two nights from Tuesday night (March 7).

The scheme offers anyone sleeping rough shelter for the nights that are particularly cold.

The protocol will be active until at least 9am on Thursday (March 9).

Visit the council’s websites for more information on SWEP.

