News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Students sent home as Northamptonshire secondary school closed due to flooding

Torrential rain has hit the county
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST

A Northamptonshire secondary school is closed today (Tuesday June 20) as flooding has caused the power to be switched off in areas of the building.

Guilsborough Academy has sent pupils home and closed the school after torrential rain this morning has caused flooding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school has asked parents to collect their child, if they did not arrive on school busses.

Guilsborough Academy is closed today (Tuesday June 20) after flooding.Guilsborough Academy is closed today (Tuesday June 20) after flooding.
Guilsborough Academy is closed today (Tuesday June 20) after flooding.
Most Popular

A message posted on the school’s social media says: “Due to a major flood this morning we have to switch off the power to two blocks in the school for safety reasons.

“The buses will be collecting the students and they will be safely transferred back onto the buses to return home.

“You will need to collect your child if they do not catch the bus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“External Exams for year 11 and 13 will continue,” the statement adds.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireStudents