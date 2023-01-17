The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been activated across West Northamptonshire until at least the end of the week due to below freezing night time temperatures.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) implemented the protocol from Monday (January 16) and said it will be in place until Friday (January 20), due to severe cold weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has issued an amber alert for extreme cold weather lasting until Friday and forecasters predict temperatures could drop to around -7C, with many places expected not to see above freezing, even during the day.

Temperatures are set to be extremely low across West Northants this week.

WNC tweeted: “Rough sleepers in West Northants will be provided with somewhere warm and dry to stay overnight while SWEP is in operation. The last admission will be at 11pm.

“All known rough sleepers are being made aware, but if you know someone sleeping rough who needs access to accommodation, please ask them to phone 0300 126 7000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the council, SWEP has two main aims, which are to make sure “no one dies on the streets due to severe weather” and to make sure “every effort is made to reach out to people sleeping rough to help them get the services they need”.

Information about SWEP on WNC’s website says: “We will, barring exceptional circumstances, provide accommodation for individuals who are known to be rough sleeping in the district, with who we can make contact.”