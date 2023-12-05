River Nene placed on flood alert as Northampton is hit with heavy rain

Water levels are rising which will lead to flooding on land and roads

Flood alert area: Low-lying undefended areas of the River Nene between Daventry and Billing. Tributaries may also affect Daventry, Weedon, Badby, Nether Heyford, Bugbrooke, Blisworth, Collingtree, and Moulton.

The Upper Nene has been placed on flood alert as river water levels continue to rise in Northampton.

During the last 24 hours, Northampton has seen heavy rainfall in the Upper Nene area which means the river is now rising which will lead to flooding on low-lying land and roads close by.

The flood alert area, which kicked it at around 4pm yesterday (Monday) covers low-lying undefended areas of the River Nene between Daventry and Billing.

The alert states: “We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

"Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued. We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.