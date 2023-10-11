Parts of Northamptonshire to be hit by 27-hour Met Office rain warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parts of Northamptonshire are included in a 27-hour weather warning for rain later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 9pm Thursday (October 12) to 11.59pm Friday (October 13).

Areas in the south and west of the county, including Towcester and Daventry are included in the weather warning, as well as most of the south of England and Wales.

The Met Office warning says: “Occasionally heavy rain will reach southwest Britain Thursday evening, then spread across much of England and Wales on Friday.”

The weather authority goes on to warn of the potential for spray and flooding on roads “probably making journey times longer”. It also says “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely” and “bus and train services will probably affected with journey times taking longer”.

Thursday and Friday forecast for Northampton and Daventry

Northampton

Thursday: Cloudy, with between a 10 and 50 percent chance of rain for most of the day. Highs of 13C, lows of 12C.

Friday: Heavy rain, with between a 50 and 90 percent chance of rain for most of the day. Highs of 18C, lows of 7C.

Daventry:

Thursday: Overcast, with between a 10 and 50 percent chance of rain for most of the day. Highs of 13C, lows of 11C.

Friday: Heavy rain, with between a 50 and 90 percent chance of rain for most of the day. Highs of 17C, lows of 6C.