Parts of Northamptonshire are covered by a thunderstorm warning today, ahead of a scorching week.

Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning, which is in place today (Monday May 12) from midday until 10pm.

The warning covers part of Northampton, as well as Daventry, Towcester and the south and west of the county.

According to the weather authority “scattered thunderstorms could lead to some flooding and disruption in places”. The warning is also in place in Wales, the midlands and some of the south of England.

In Northampton, there is an 80 percent chance of thunder and rain between 2pm and 3pm. There is also between a 50 and 80 percent chance of rain from midday until 6pm. Temperature wise, the town will see highs of 26C and lows of 10C.

The forecast for the rest of the week in Northampton is, however, sunny and very warm.

This week’s forecast, according to the Met Office:

Tuesday (May 13): Full sun, highs of 26C, lows of 7C.

Wednesday (May 14): Full sun, highs of 21C, lows of 5C.

Thursday (May 15): Full sun, highs of 21C, lows of 6C.

Friday (May 16): Full sun, highs of 21C, lows of 7C.

Saturday (May 17): Full sun, highs of 20C, lows of 6C.

Sunday (May 18): Sunny intervals, highs of 20C, lows of 6C.