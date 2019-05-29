Northamptonshire will be as hot as Ibiza this weekend as Met Office forecasts sizzling temperatures

Temperatures are set to rise to 25C across Northants this weekend.

The Met Office has predicted temperatures on Saturday are set to reach 25C across Northamptonshire, meaning that the county will be as hot as the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Northamptonshire will be as high as Ibiza this weekend with temperatures up to 25C

Temperatures have dipped today (Wednesday) to a chilly 13C but by tomorrow it will jump up to 20C, 21C by Friday and around 25C on Saturday before dropping back down to around 20C on Sunday.

The Met Office forecast reads: "Saturday dry and bright, and feeling very warm."

'Fresher conditions' are set to kick in next week.