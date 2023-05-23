News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Northamptonshire set to bask in sunshine and temperatures of 20C plus over bank holiday weekend

BBQs, beer gardens, picnics and more could be in order for the weekend
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:17 BST

The bank holiday weekend is set to be a warm one across Northamptonshire, according to weather forecasters.

From Friday (May 26) through to Monday (May 29), temperatures are set to be between 17C and 21C, with full sun on certain days and partial sun on others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With plenty going on across the bank holiday weekend, the warmer weather could not have come at a better time.

As the sun shines this weekend, parks are sure to be busy.As the sun shines this weekend, parks are sure to be busy.
As the sun shines this weekend, parks are sure to be busy.
Most Popular

Here’s what AccuWeather is predicting for the rest of the week and the bank holiday weekend

Northampton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday (May 24): 21C, partly sunny and pleasant

Thursday (May 25): 20C, partly sunny

Friday (May 26): 17C, periods of clouds and sun

Saturday (May 27): 19C, plenty of sunshine

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday (May 28): 21C, mostly cloudy

Monday (May 29): 20C, mostly cloudy

Kettering

Wednesday (May 24): 20C, partly sunny and pleasant

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thursday (May 25): 19C, partly sunny

Friday (May 26): 17C, periods of clouds and sun

Saturday (May 27): 19C, plenty of sunshine

Sunday (May 28): 21C, mostly cloudy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday (May 29): 20C, mostly cloudy

Local forecaster, NN Weather, added that “the rest of the week and the bank holiday weekend is looking dry with warm sunny spells”.

The Met Office is also predicting similar temperatures with sunshine and dry days for the rest of the week and the weekend.

And if you are looking for a sun trap beer garden with plenty of space, a play area for children or views over nearby water, check out our round-up of Northamptonshire village pub gardens here.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireNorthamptonMet OfficeKettering