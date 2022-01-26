Northamptonshire: Met Office reveals long-range forecast for coming month and whether snow is predicted

The Met Office has released its latest long range weather forecast, with predictions up until Wednesday February 23.

In the short-term, the weather in Northamptonshire is expected to be fairly settled, according to the Met Office, with temperatures reaching 12C on Saturday, dropping to 8C on Sunday and 10C on Monday. The Met office says frost and fog patches are expected on Friday morning, then a sunny day. Turning cloudy with outbreaks of rain Friday evening, continuing through Saturday with strong winds. Dry and bright Sunday, light winds.

Looking further ahead, the Met Office says: "The largely settled and cloudy weather is likely to remain for most, with some rain and wind in the far northwest at times. Overall, temperatures are likely to be near or milder than average through this period, although some brief colder than average spells in the north are possible."

And for the period, from Wednesday February 9 to Wednesday February 23, the Met Office says: "The current north-south split to the weather is likely to continue from mid-February and through to the second half of the month, with most seeing a drier than average conditions whereas it is more likely to see some rain and strong winds at times in the northwest.

"During this period, temperatures are likely to remain milder than average overall, with brief colder incursions possible in the north."