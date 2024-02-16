News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Northamptonshire included in Met Office's weather warning for rain spanning most of the weekend

The Met Office warns that some disruption on the roads and on public transport is possible
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A weather warning for rain has been issued for most of the weekend – and all of Northamptonshire is included in the warning area.

Met Office has issued the yellow warning today (Friday February 16) ahead of the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warning is in place for all of Northamptonshire, and most of England and Wales, from 3pm Saturday (February 17) to 6pm Sunday (February 18).

Most Popular
Heavy rain is forecast over the weekend.Heavy rain is forecast over the weekend.
Heavy rain is forecast over the weekend.

The warning says: “Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday. Some disruption is likely.”

The weather authority also warns that some bus and train services could be affected, with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads could make driving conditions problematic and flooding of “a few homes and businesses is likely”, as well as the possibility of some interruption to power supplies and other services.

The forecast for Northampton predicts rain from 5pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday, with more than an 80 percent chance from 8pm. Rain is predicted from 6pm Saturday to 6am Sunday in Kettering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flood alerts for the lower, middle and upper Nene remain in place following last weekend’s flooding. As of Friday, the Environment Agency says flooding in homes is not likely, so flood warnings are unlikely to be issued. However it says it is monitoring the situation closely and will update the alert by 5pm today, or sooner if the situation changes.

Keep up to date with flood alerts on the Environment Agency’s website.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireMet OfficeEnvironment AgencyEnglandWalesFlood alertsNeneNorthampton