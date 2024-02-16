Northamptonshire included in Met Office's weather warning for rain spanning most of the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A weather warning for rain has been issued for most of the weekend – and all of Northamptonshire is included in the warning area.

Met Office has issued the yellow warning today (Friday February 16) ahead of the weekend.

The warning is in place for all of Northamptonshire, and most of England and Wales, from 3pm Saturday (February 17) to 6pm Sunday (February 18).

Heavy rain is forecast over the weekend.

The warning says: “Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday. Some disruption is likely.”

The weather authority also warns that some bus and train services could be affected, with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads could make driving conditions problematic and flooding of “a few homes and businesses is likely”, as well as the possibility of some interruption to power supplies and other services.

The forecast for Northampton predicts rain from 5pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday, with more than an 80 percent chance from 8pm. Rain is predicted from 6pm Saturday to 6am Sunday in Kettering.

