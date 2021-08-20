Met Office warns of weekend washout as weather warning is in force for Northamptonshire

Met Office experts have issued a weekend storm warning for Northampton.

Forecasters say many places will miss the worst but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding on Saturday (August 21).

A Met Office statement said: "Following rain overnight and during the morning, heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out by late morning.

Forecasters are warning storms could hit Northamptonshire on Saturday

"These becoming more widespread into the afternoon, with torrential downpours possible in a few places, bringing around 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30-40 mm in a couple of hours.

"Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations."