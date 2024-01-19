News you can trust since 1931
Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind across Northamptonshire as Storm Isha nears

The warning is in place for 24 hours from Sunday lunchtime, as winds are expected to reach 50-60 mph
Carly Odell
Carly Odell
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across Northamptonshire, as Storm Isha nears.

Met Office has issued the warning for all of the UK from midday Sunday (January 21) to midday Monday (January 22).

The warning says “strong winds associated with Storm Isha may bring disruption to travel and utilities across parts of the UK” and also warns of the potential for some damage to buildings, power cuts, public transport disruptions and the possibility of some roads and bridge closing.

Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for Northamptonshire.Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for Northamptonshire.
This comes as local forecaster, NN Weather, predicts winds to reach up to 50-60mph overnight on Sunday. He also says there is a “lower risk” of gust reaching 60-70mph.

Rain is forecast in the county on Sunday, but milder conditions are also returning as temperatures rise to around 10C over the weekend.

