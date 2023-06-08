A weather warning for a thunderstorm has been issued for Northamptonshire by the Met Office ahead of the weekend, which is also covered by a ‘heat-health alert’.

The yellow warning is in place across Wales, the Midlands and London from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday (June 10).

Met Office says although many places are expected to be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are “likely to develop in some places”.

Thunderstorms are set to hit Northamptonshire over the weekend (June 10).

The warning comes less than 24 hours after The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the first ever heat-health alert, which covers the East Midlands. The alert is in place from 9am Friday (June 9) until 9am Monday (June 12). It warns that if current forecast temperatures are reached, it is likely that there could be “some impacts across the health and social care sector”.

Regarding the thunderstorm warning, on its website, the Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be temporarily lost.”

The agency also warns of difficult driving conditions due to spray from the roads and potential for delays or cancellations on the railways.