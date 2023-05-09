Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Northamptonshire TODAY

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for all of Northamptonshire.

The Met Office has put the warning in place between 11am and 10pm today (Tuesday May 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It affects a large part of the south of England and the Met Office says there are likely to be “heavy showers and thunderstorms likely to cause some disruption to travel”.

There could be heavy rain across Northamptonshire today (Tuesday May 9).

The warning says: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

"Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

“Delays to train services are possible.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”