Met Office issues thunderstorm warning affecting Northampton as heavy rain forecast

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms today (Friday August 18) and it covers Northampton.

Met Office has put the warning in place up to midday, as rain is forecast for this morning and then again tonight into tomorrow morning (Saturday August 19).

The warning says: “Thunderstorms may cause some localised disruption on Friday morning.”

It also says driving conditions could be affected, there is a chance of flooding and the potential of public transport delays.

A further weather warning is also in place for thunderstorms from 8pm tonight until 5am tomorrow. However, the warning is in place for the east of the country and narrowly misses covering Northamptonshire.