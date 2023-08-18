News you can trust since 1931
Met Office issues thunderstorm warning affecting Northampton as heavy rain forecast

Rain is expected this morning and overnight
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms today (Friday August 18) and it covers Northampton.

Met Office has put the warning in place up to midday, as rain is forecast for this morning and then again tonight into tomorrow morning (Saturday August 19).

The warning says: “Thunderstorms may cause some localised disruption on Friday morning.”

Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, affecting Northampton.
It also says driving conditions could be affected, there is a chance of flooding and the potential of public transport delays.

A further weather warning is also in place for thunderstorms from 8pm tonight until 5am tomorrow. However, the warning is in place for the east of the country and narrowly misses covering Northamptonshire.

Despite this, heavy rain is forecast from 8pm tonight until 2am on Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday is predicted to be brighter and drier with highs of 23C. Sunday (August 20) is also expected to be sunny with highs of 23C.

