UK weather: Met Office forecasts temperatures to exceed 30°C - Where and when could we see 30°C temperatures?
After a period of cooler weather in parts of the UK, the Met Office is forecasting temperatures to reach and exceed 30°C in some places next week.
From August 10, temperatures will begin to rise across southern parts of the UK, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter, draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK with temperatures expected to exceed 30°C in places across parts of central, southern and eastern England on August 11 and 12.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates says temperatures will reach “the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday”
Steven Keates, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “We’re confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday. However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south.
“Ex-Dexter sets the wheels in motion for an uptick in temperatures, but the weather patterns then maintaining any hot weather are rather more uncertain”.
Where in the UK could see temperatures reach and exceed 30°C next week?
The Met Office is currently forecasting the following places to reach or exceed 30°C next week:
Guildford - 30°C on August 12
London - 31°C on August 12
Milton Keynes - 31°C on August 12
Northampton - 31°C on August 12
Peterborough - 31°C on August 12
Derby - 30°C on August 12
Doncaster - 30°C on August 12
Birmingham - 31°C on August 12
Coventry - 32°C on August 12
Wolverhampton - 30°C on August 12
Worcester - 31°C on August 12
Shrewsbury - 30°C on August 12
Hereford - 30°C on August 12
Lichfield - 30°C on August 12
