Hose pipes, paddling pools and frozen flannels: 17 pictures of Northamptonshire pets keeping cool in the heatwave

With temperatures soaring to 30 degrees Celsius this week, pet owners across Northamptonshire will undoubtedly be exploring all the possible ways to keep their furry friends cool in the summer heat.

We asked our readers to share pictures showing us how they have been cooling their pets down during the day and the results did not disappoint!

It is worth noting that it is safe to take your dog for a walk in temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius, provided they are well hydrated. Temperatures above this increases the risk of your dog experiencing heatstroke - according to VetsNow.

Take a look at these fun pictures of pets cooling down in the heatwave:

1. No caption needed. The face says it all. Photo: Carly Morson

2. This pooch has been kitted out with a children's tent and a cooling mat! Photo: Holly Stawarz

3. Shaking off the water! Photo: Michelle Russell Stevenson

4. Maybe dogs aren't so different from us after all... Photo: Sam Parker