Heat-health warning across Northamptonshire extended until next week as temperatures remain high

A heat-health warning issued by two authorities has been extended until next week and includes Northamptonshire.

It warns that if current forecast temperatures are reached, it is likely that there could be “some impacts across the health and social care sector”.

A statement on the UKHSA website says: "A yellow alert means that any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.”

According to the Met Office, Northampton and Kettering will see highs of 27C over the coming days.

How to keep yourself and others safe during hot weather, according to the agencies