Flood warnings and alerts in place at various locations across Northamptonshire following heavy rainfall

A number of flood warnings and alerts are in place at various locations across Northamptonshire following heavy rainfall.

After 24 hours of pretty much non-stop, torrential rain, the Environment Agency has issued flood alerts and warnings that will remain in place today (Friday February 9).

A flood warning is in place for Clay Coton Brook at Clay Coton and Yelvertoft Brook at Yelvertoft.

After heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, the River Nene is overflowing its banks this morning and the Northampton Washlands are filling up. Photo: NN Weather.

The warning says: “Flooding of property is expected from 4am today. We expect flooding to affect properties in Cold Ashby Road in Clay Coton and Yelvertoft Village, including High Street, Swinnertons Lane, Elkins Close, Elkington Road, Bridgend and Ashwells Lane and along Lilbourne Lane.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

“Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and call 999 if in immediate danger.”

Further flood alerts are in place for Upper and Middle Nene – affecting areas such as Billing Aquadrome, Daventry and Thrapston. Alerts are also in place for the River Tove, in the Towcester area, Welland Valley and the Great River Ouse, which could affect Brackely.

The Upper and Middle Nene alert says: “We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

The Environment Agency expects to update the message no later than 5pm today.