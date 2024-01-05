News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Flood warning remains in place for fifth day as flooding continues to cause issues at Billing Aquadrome

Water levels in the River Nene remain high after more overnight rainfall
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jan 2024, 09:09 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A flood warning at a holiday park in Northampton remains in place for a fifth consecutive day.

Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site were both evacuated earlier this week, after a flood warning was initially put in place on Monday (January 1).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since then, the Environment Agency has updated its warnings on a daily basis, and at one point on Wednesday (January 3), escalated it to “severe” with a “danger to life”. This was de-escalated later that day.

Most Popular
A flood warning remains in place at Billing and surrounding areas. Photo: David Jackson.A flood warning remains in place at Billing and surrounding areas. Photo: David Jackson.
A flood warning remains in place at Billing and surrounding areas. Photo: David Jackson.

Today (Friday January 5), the warning remains in place after it was updated around 10am after more heavy rainfall overnight.

The warning says: “Heavy rain over the past week in the River Nene catchment has fallen onto already saturated ground. This has caused the River Nene to rise to very high levels with deep fast flowing water and this flood warning will remain in place.

"Low lying areas near to the River Nene are already flooded. Further rainfall last night and this morning is causing the river levels to increase again today and remain high. No further significant rainfall is forecast for the next few days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water.”

The Environment Agency says the warning will be updated by the latest of 4pm on Saturday (January 6), or before if the situation changes.

There was a Met Office weather warning in place for rain overnight, however there are currently no weather warnings in place for today.

Keep up to date with flood warnings on the Environment Agency’s website here.

Related topics:Environment AgencyFlood warningNorthamptonMet Office