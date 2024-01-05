Flood warning remains in place for fifth day as flooding continues to cause issues at Billing Aquadrome

Water levels in the River Nene remain high after more overnight rainfall

A flood warning at a holiday park in Northampton remains in place for a fifth consecutive day.

Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site were both evacuated earlier this week, after a flood warning was initially put in place on Monday (January 1).

Since then, the Environment Agency has updated its warnings on a daily basis, and at one point on Wednesday (January 3), escalated it to “severe” with a “danger to life”. This was de-escalated later that day.

A flood warning remains in place at Billing and surrounding areas. Photo: David Jackson.

Today (Friday January 5), the warning remains in place after it was updated around 10am after more heavy rainfall overnight.

The warning says: “Heavy rain over the past week in the River Nene catchment has fallen onto already saturated ground. This has caused the River Nene to rise to very high levels with deep fast flowing water and this flood warning will remain in place.

"Low lying areas near to the River Nene are already flooded. Further rainfall last night and this morning is causing the river levels to increase again today and remain high. No further significant rainfall is forecast for the next few days.

"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water.”

The Environment Agency says the warning will be updated by the latest of 4pm on Saturday (January 6), or before if the situation changes.