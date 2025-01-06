Flood alert issued for parts of Northamptonshire including Billing Aquadrome as River Nene levels rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Northamptonshire as water levels on the River Nene are rising.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued the alert today (Monday January 6), after heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Billing Aquadrome, which flooded several times in 2024 and saw residents evacuated four times, is included in the alert, although the EA says residential flooding is unlikely.

The EA expects flooding on low-lying land close to the river this afternoon and they expected the river to remain high for the next few days.

Flooding in Billing in November 2024. Photo: Tomas Frohawk.

The alert says: “Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Nene area. This means that the River Nene is now rising, which will lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the river from the afternoon of Monday onwards.

"We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

"Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued. We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

The alert is due to be updated at or before midday on Tuesday (January 7).

According to the Met Office, the rest of the week is expected to be dry. There is between a 30 and 40 percent chance of rain overnight, but that is the highest all week.