Fire crews attend flooded properties and roads across Northamptonshire after heavy rainfall

The fire and rescue service attended three flooding incidents yesterday after Northamptonshire was hit with heavy rainfall (May 24).

According to @NNweather on Twitter - a weather station in Eastcote - the county saw almost a month's rainfall in the space of just a few hours yesterday. The weather station recorded 41.91mm of rainfall and the average total for May altogether is 54.4mm.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a flooding on Banbury Lane in Pattishall at around 4.35pm yesterday between the crossroads to Bugbrooke and Gayton and the railway bridge.

Firefighters found approximately 600m of the road under three foot of water. The Highways Agency, which was onsite, closed the road as a result and informed the crew about a property that was believed to be flooded in Gayton.

Communications officer for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Fiona Pearce, said: "The Mereway crew paid a visit to the flooded Gayton property just before 5pm and found the road flooded.

"The property, in question, was at risk of flooding as vehicles drove past because the traffic on the road was causing a wave, which resulted in water starting to leak into the residence. Crews remained onsite blocking the road until the Highways Agency were able to close it."

The fire crew then made their way back to Banbury Lane to check on the first flooding but, on route, they were contacted to attend a third flooding at a property on Banbury Lane in Rothersthorpe.

Ms Pearce continued: "Flood water had reached the front and rear door of a bungalow and was affecting the electrics. Electrics were isolated by the occupiers prior to crew arrival. The crew ensured the property was safe and left the scene at 5.30pm."