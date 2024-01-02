'Do not drive or walk through flood water' - Stark warning for Northampton residents as some evacuated

Authorities are warning that as little as 30cm of standing water is “enough to sweep you off your feet”

Drone footage above Billing Aquadrome as flood sirens sounds on January 2, 2024. Photo: Alan Smith.

Emergency services are warning residents not to drive or walk through flood water, as Northampton has battles the aftermath of heavy rain.

The Local Resilience Forum have this afternoon (Tuesday January 2) released a statement after hours of heavy rain has caused severe flooding in parts of the town.

The forum is urging people not to move through flood water, as “just 30cms of water is enough to sweep you off your feet”.

A spokesman for the Local Resilience Forum (LRF), which manages emergency planning in the county, said: “The Environment Agency is closely monitoring the situation and working closely with partners including police and fire.

“We ask members of the public to not drive or walk through flood water as just 30cms of water is enough to sweep you off your feet.”

Following the heavy rain fall and flood warnings from the Environment Agency, high water levels have been seen on the River Nene and the Northamptonshire Washlands reservoir. This includes Cogenhoe Mill and Billing Aquadrome caravan sites as well as the middle Nene.

Police have confirmed that the landowners of Cogenhoe Caravan Park have closed the site and Billing Aquadrome is enacting its flood plan, which involved the partial evacuation of the site. Flood warning sirens on the Billing Aquadrome site have been used by the site owners.

The Environment Agency, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Northamptonshire Police, as well as health agencies and West Northamptonshire Council are working together to deal with the situation.

Police added that the Northampton Washlands reservoir is currently storing flood water however this is expected to reach capacity by this evening which will result in increased levels downstream of the reservoir in the Nene valley.

Find more advice here: https://www.floodtoolkit.com/emergency/preparation/.