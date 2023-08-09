News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Day of sunshine set to hit Northamptonshire as temperatures due to hit 26C

Sun cream at the ready!
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST

After weeks of pretty much back-to-back rain and miserable weather, there is finally some better weather on the way.

Thursday (August 10), is set to see temperatures rise to 26C in Northampton and Kettering, and 25C in Daventry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For many parents, this could feel like the first time in the 2023 school summer holidays that they can finally let their children enjoy the great outdoors without fear of getting soaked at any moment. So tomorrow could be the day to pack up a picnic and spend a day at the park, or finally go to that outdoor attraction you have been holding off visiting.

The sun is set to shine over Northamptonshire on Thursday (August 10).The sun is set to shine over Northamptonshire on Thursday (August 10).
The sun is set to shine over Northamptonshire on Thursday (August 10).
Most Popular

Full forecast for tomorrow in Northamptonshire, according to the Met Office:

Northampton: Full sun from 8am to 1pm, with less than five percent chance of rain. Sunny intervals from 2pm to 3pm, cloudy from 4pm to 5pm, sunny intervals from 6pm to 7pm and full sun at 8pm. Highs of 26C, lows of 16C.

Kettering: Full sun at 9am and between 11am and 2pm, with less than five percent chance of rain. Sunny intervals at 10am, 3pm and 6pm. Cloudy from 4pm to 5pm. Full sun from 7pm to 8pm, with less than five percent chance of rain. Highs of 26C, lows of 15C.

Daventry: Full sun from 9am to 1pm, with less than five percent chance of rain. Sunny intervals from 2pm to 3pm, cloudy from 4pm to 5pm, sunny intervals ay 6pm and full sun from 7pm to 8pm. Highs of 25C, lows of 16C.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireDaventryNorthamptonKetteringMet Office