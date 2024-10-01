Billing Aquadrome back open to caravan owners and holidaymakers following a week of flooding chaos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton caravan park is back open for business after seven nights of closures caused by flooding.

Nine days on since the flooding began in Northampton, residents who own caravans at Billing Aquadrome can finally return to their own beds this evening (Tuesday).

Meadow Bay Villages, which bought the site earlier this year, posted on social media just after 9am: “Some good news

“We are back open and looking forward to welcoming our guests back on Friday. The venue and swimming pool will be opening alongside an entertainment programme!

Flooding at Billing, pictured on Tuesday September 24. Photo: Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.

“Can our owners please follow the phased return as outlined on the email we sent yesterday, and further ones will be sent today.

“We thank you all for your patience and understanding over the last week.”

Six people can book a holiday at Billing from this Friday (October 4) for as little as £179 for three nights staying in a ‘silver two bed’ with swimming included.

Meadow Bay, which has pumped millions of pounds into the site over the last few months, was praised on social media by several caravan owners on the site.

One said: “As an owner I wanted to say that the different working ethics, compared to previous years, of meadow bay is exceptional.

"Thank you for your calm swift evacuation, for keeping us informed regularly and getting things up and running as soon as you could.”

Another said: “As owners, we want to say a big THANK YOU to all the staff at Billing and Meadow Bay for their hard work and excellent communication over the last week - it is a big difference to what we have experienced previously during flooding.”

Another said: “Thank you for all the support you given over the week, as always I appreciate what you have to do to . Thank you.”

Last week brought a number of yellow and amber warnings issued by the Met Office as rain and storms battered the town across six days.

Homes were flooded, cars were trapped, the River Nene burst its banks and boats sunk during the third significant bout of flooding in 2024.

Billing Aquadrome avoided the worst of the floods during the first 48 hours but by Tuesday afternoon the Environment Agency warned that Billing would flood.

Just after 4.30pm on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the site significantly flooded and owners and holiday makers were evacuated once again.

Flood sirens at the park began to sound late on into Tuesday evening.

It is believed that Cogenhoe Mill – the smaller sister site to Billing – had already been evacuated on Monday evening.

Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and Northamptonshire Search and Rescue supported the park’s management with the full evacuation at Billing Aquadrome.

Specialist water rescue teams, in full PPE, used 4x4 vehicles to help 43 people away from areas affected by rising flood water, according to NFRS. West Northamptonshire Council carried out welfare checks on any vulnerable people at the site and provided an overnight rest centre and emergency bedding at Lings Forum Leisure Centre for 52 people and 22 dogs.

Local community volunteers from Red Cross and Re:Act supported people at the centre who have been provided with hot food and drinks.

While many people sourced accommodation ahead of the rescue operation, it is unclear where the 43 people who were put up at Lings Forum Leisure Centre have been staying for the last seven nights.

The Chron has contacted West Northants Council for comment.

Two flood warnings remain in place today, according to the Environment Agency. One at Cogenhoe Mill and another at the River Tove at Towcester and Cosgrove.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain up until around 4pm today.