Library picture (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

It is as consistent as day becoming night, bank holiday weather predictions are usually filled with predictions of heavy rain and cloud...and it normally follows a week of brilliant sunshine. So what’s the forecast for Northampton this weekend?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has published its breakdown of the predicted weather in the town this coming Saturday, Sunday and Monday and while some areas of the country look pretty bleak, the forecast for Northampton is a little better.

It’s good news for those who have the chance to have a lie-in as any rain is predicted to be in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday May 24, the Met Office is currently forecasting a 70 per cent chance of light rain from 4am. This continues into 7am where there’s a 60 percent chance and then 10am with a slightly reduced chance at 50%. For the rest of the day, the chance of rain hovers between 50 percent and 30 percent. As the evening goes on, the chances of rain increases at 10am. Temperatures will be around 18C at its peak at 4pm.

Leading into Sunday May 25, the Met Office says there’s a 50 percent chance of light rain from 1am through to 10am. Much more positive late morning where the chance reduces to 30 percent at 1pm, and further still from 4pm to midnight, where it drops to less than five percent chance. Similar temperature to Saturday, with a high of 17C at 4pm.

For Bank Holiday Monday itself, it’s looking a little better. There’s a chance of rain in the morning, but the Met Office says this is low and the sun should start to appear from 4pm. Temperatures are a little cooler, with a high of 15C.

If you are out and about in Northampton over the bank holiday weekend at any of the events that are going on or just enjoying our town parks or the surrounding countryside, send us your pictures via our YourWorld portal – it’s the easiest way to send us stories, pictures and videos.