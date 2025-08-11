August heatwave: Here's when forecasters say temperatures will hit 33C in Northampton
Temperatures have been rising as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter, draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK.
Today, the temperature is due to hit 29C at its peak but tomorrow it is predicted to be even hotter.
According to the Met Office, Northampton will hit 33C by 3pm, staying that hot until just after 6pm. With light winds of just 9mph there will not be much relief. Overnight, it will still be around 20C until 1pm, before getting slightly cooler.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain 30C and 28C and around 27C at the weekend.
