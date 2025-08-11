August heatwave: Here's when forecasters say temperatures will hit 33C in Northampton

If you’re wilting in the heat, the Jsdoin Hand Held Fan could be the smartest £13.83 you’ll spend this summer. It’s small enough to live in your bag, but surprisingly powerful – running for up to 15 hours on a single USB charge. The fold-out design means it works just as well propped on your desk as it does in your hand, and you can even hang it around your neck for a hands-free breeze. There’s a slot for aromatherapy tablets too, included in the box. For less than £14, it’s an easy win for surviving a heatwave.