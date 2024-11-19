19 of YOUR stunning wintery pictures as snow hits Northampton and Daventry

From a puppy enjoying its first snow day, to kids building snowmen and having a snow ball fight, the sprinkling of white stuff has brought plenty of joy with it today (Tuesday November 19).
No further snow is forecast for the rest of the week, however local forecaster, NN Weather, says the last time we had settled snow in November was in 2010, when severe cold weather took hold in December.
Below are 19 stunning, wintery pictures of snow hitting Northampton and Daventry, taken by YOU.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.