19 of YOUR stunning wintery pictures as snow hits Northampton and Daventry

From a puppy enjoying its first snow day, to kids building snowmen and having a snow ball fight, the sprinkling of white stuff has brought plenty of joy with it today (Tuesday November 19).

No further snow is forecast for the rest of the week, however local forecaster, NN Weather, says the last time we had settled snow in November was in 2010, when severe cold weather took hold in December.

Below are 19 stunning, wintery pictures of snow hitting Northampton and Daventry, taken by YOU.

1 . Snow in Northampton in November 2024 Plenty of fun in the snow across Northampton and Daventry. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Snow in Northampton in November 2024 The Racecourse, Northampton. Photo: Andrew Wheatley Photo Sales

3 . Snow in Northampton in November 2024 Looks like a perfect Christmas card photo... Photo: Azaria Kilby Photo Sales

4 . Snow in Northampton in November 2024 Enough snow fell to make a snowman... Photo: Ella Woods Photo Sales