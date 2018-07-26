Weather warning issued for Northamptonshire

The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering the East Midlands as well as other parts of the country.

The yellow thunderstorm warning is in place from 2pm until 9pm today (July 26) as Northamptonshire could be subject to heavy rain for a short period of time.

Thursday's weather warning map (Picture: Met Office)

"With hot air over the UK some scattered thunderstorms may form over parts of central and eastern England on Thursday afternoon," said the Met Office.

"Where these do form there is the potential for some very heavy rain for a short period of time as well as frequent lightning and perhaps hail and some gusty winds. 25-30 mm of rain is possible in less than an hour but the vast majority of sites will miss these thunderstorms and see very little, if any, rain.

"Some thunderstorms may persist into the evening and overnight but rainfall amounts from these should be less."

Earlier this week meteorologists issued another yellow warning for the area, which is in place from 2pm until 11.45pm on Friday.

Friday's weather warning (Picture: Met Office)

"There is the potential for thunderstorms to develop during Friday afternoon, lasting well into the evening and perhaps developing into a larger area of rain," said the Met Office.

"Where the thunderstorms occur torrential downpours are possible with as much as 30 mm of rainfall in 1 hour and 60 mm in 3 hours.

"Large hail and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards. However, many places will see much lower rainfall amounts."