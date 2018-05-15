WEATHER: Two weeks of sunshine forecast as temperatures warm up to 21C across Northamptonshire

Sunshine and high temperatures are set to heat up Northants over the next couple of weeks.

The forecast from now until the end of the month is set to be warm, sunny and dry in Northamptonshire with temperatures averaging around 19-21C, according to forecasters.

The Met Office outlook from now until the end of May states: "Temperatures will probably be close to or just above average for late May."

It also adds that there will be some chilly nights, despite the sunshine.

Forecasters are predicting that the end of May will remain mostly dry and warm, and heading into June it states: "Overall temperatures are probably going to be near to just above average throughout."

It is even looking warm and sunny for the second bank holiday of the month on Monday May 28 with temperatures predicted to be around 17C.