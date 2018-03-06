"We need a Dolly!": TV company searches Northampton for their new spokeswoman

"She must be an outgoing 70-year-old Northampton lady named Dolly".

This is the job description posted by a Northamptonshire TV company in the search for a new spokeswoman to launch the world's smallest food truck - built out of a classic Citreon 2CV "Dolly" car.

The classic "deux chevaux" car is celebrating its 70th birthday this year and Towcester-based The Style Academy is leading a project to make it the star of a food and drink TV show.

But first they need a Dolly to give Dolly the launch she deserves.

Producer Andrew Mellon said: "It's a special 70th birthday for a special 70-year-old lady, and we would love to find someone called Dolly who is either 70 years old already or turning 70 this year to help us celebrate.

"We're looking for a Northampton lady in her senior years to help us launch Dolly. It's an exciting opportunity for somebody in their sunset years who will be paid expenses and a fee.

"She must be an outgoing, 70-year-old Northampton lady named Dolly who would be happy giving TV and radio interviews and possibly travel to the occasional event."

The 2CV has been used as a 007 James Bond car and is also the car for Tin Tin.

Andrew hopes to make Dolly The Car the star of upcoming TV show "Tried and Tested", a touring programme showcasing innovation in food and drink from around the world.

Earlier this week, Dolly began a six-week £25,000 renovation to turn it into the world's smallest food truck with a fitted charcoal grill, oven and sous-vide water bath.

The touring car will also help will also address the issue of food waste in the UK and will partner with charities to help raise awareness of food waste and how to upcycle out of date food.

Andrew said: "It would be great to find someone local first, so we are only asking Northampton in our search for Dolly."

If anyone in Northampton knows a Dolly who would be interested in becoming a TV and radio personality, email pressoffice@the-style-academy.com.

For more information on the Dolly project, visit their website.