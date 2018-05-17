Water company says sorry after water mains pipe becomes a temporary fountain in Northampton

A walkway near a burst water pipe has been partially blocked following a burst water mains pipe in Bradlaugh Fields.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said the team has now isolated the mains pipe in Spinney Hill Road to stop further water flowing.

The burst pipe has now been blocked off by the water company.

But before the team can repair the leak they need to wait for the existing water in the pipe to drain naturally and for the water to depressurise - to allow the teams to work safely.

The spokeswoman for Anglian Water today said: “This particular pipe is taking longer than normal to drain because the hole in the main is very small, and the volume of water is significant.

"The water we are allowing to drain will eventually find its way back into the watercourse, following the natural water cycle.

“The walkway near the burst pipe has been narrowed but is still passable, we’re sorry for any disruption caused.”