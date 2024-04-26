WATCH: Interview with mother of murder victim Nicholas Billingham
Mother pays tribute to her son and reveals the moment she realised she had been in the house not knowing her son was buried in the garden
The mother of murder victim Nicholas Billingham has paid tribute to her son in an interview released after primary school teacher Fiona Beal pleaded guilty to his murder.
Yvonne talks of her son growing up, questions how anyone could take someone else’s life and reveals the moment she realised she had been in her son’s house without knowing he was buried in the garden.
Watch the video for the full interview.
