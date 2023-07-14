Located in the bustling town centre of Northampton (opposite the Metro Bank on Abington Street), Harun's Barbers has become synonymous with high-quality, family-friendly grooming services. Led by the eponymous Harun, the shop has built its reputation on a philosophy of passion, precision, and constant striving for excellence.

Harun's personal journey in the barbering industry began over a decade ago. Having honed his skills and nurtured his craft for 12 years, his dedication and love for barbering culminated in this significant accolade at the England Business Awards. Harun's heartfelt approach to his craft, combined with an unwavering commitment to customer service, has helped his establishment grow into a favourite amongst local patrons.

Not your traditional barbershop, Harun's brings the art of traditional Turkish barbering to the heart of Northampton. They are experts in skin fades, offering low, mid or high fades that leave customers feeling fresh and stylish. The team doesn't stop at haircuts, they also offer a nail bar, proving that their grooming expertise isn't just limited to hair.

Harun's Barbers has become more than just a place to get a haircut. It has morphed into a haven for the entire family, catering to adults and children alike. By providing top-tier haircuts for the whole family, Harun's has carved out a unique niche for itself in the market.

Despite their accolades and success, the team at Harun's Barbers remains grounded, embracing their role as the friendly neighbourhood barber. Their customers are their community, and they take pride in their ability to bring joy through their work.

One of their standout features is their commitment to creating bespoke styles based on customers' preferences. "Show us what you want, and we will take care to the best of our capabilities based on a photo or your design," Harun proudly states. This attention to detail and willingness to make every haircut a personalised experience reflects the passion and dedication that has seen Harun's Barbers crowned the best in England.

Through the highs and the lows, Harun's Barbers' constant has been their unwavering pursuit of perfection. They strive not only to be the best but also to make their customers feel their best. Their tagline, 'Always on our A game', isn't just a catchy slogan, it's a promise to every customer who walks through their doors.

