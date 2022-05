Fire crews have been called out an iconic shoe-making factory in Northampton after reports of smoke at the building.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is currently dealing with the incident at Church's Shoe Factory in St James' Rd.

An NFRS spokesman said they were called at around 10.40am today (Tuesday) and have since sent two fire engines to the scene.

Two fire engines are at the scene this morning (Tuesday, May 3)

One eye witness said she could see smoke coming from the building.