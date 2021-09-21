WATCH: Fire crews rush to scene of blaze in Wellingborough town centre

Fire crews are currently attending a blaze in Wellingborough town centre on Tuesday lunchtime.

The fire on Midland Road, close to the Swansgate shopping centre, was first reported to the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 12.10pm today (September 21).

A reporter on the scene believes that the fire is taking place at the site of the former post office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews on the scene of a fire in Midland Road, Wellingborough, today.

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The road is closed which is causing traffic disruption. Please avoid the area if possible."

More to follow.

Fire crews on the scene of a fire in Midland Road, Wellingborough, today.

Fire crews on the scene of a fire in Midland Road, Wellingborough, today.