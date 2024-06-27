Watch canal boat destroyed after catching fire near Bugbrooke
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a boat on fire on the Grand Union Canal on Tuesday (June 25).
When crews arrived near Bugbrooke, the fully alight barge was drifting down the canal with a small number of gas cylinders aboard, according to the fire service.
Fire crews from Moulton, Brixworth, and The Mounts attended the incident just after 4.30pm.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Fortunately, no one was injured during the fire, which we believe was started accidentally, but the barge sustained significant damage.”
The firefighters used a water jet to bring the flames under control, and they secured the boat to the side of the canal to prevent it from drifting further.
The fire had been extinguished by 6pm, but crews remained at the scene to dampen it down before departing at 9pm.