Firefighters were called to near Bugbrooke to deal with a canal boat fire.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a boat on fire on the Grand Union Canal on Tuesday (June 25).

When crews arrived near Bugbrooke, the fully alight barge was drifting down the canal with a small number of gas cylinders aboard, according to the fire service.

Fire crews from Moulton, Brixworth, and The Mounts attended the incident just after 4.30pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Fortunately, no one was injured during the fire, which we believe was started accidentally, but the barge sustained significant damage.”

The firefighters used a water jet to bring the flames under control, and they secured the boat to the side of the canal to prevent it from drifting further.