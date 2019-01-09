Wash away the January blues with free drinks at Northamptonshire village pub

For the next 11 days Northamptonshire punters can get their hands on a free drink at the Royal Oak in Cogenhoe.

Whether you fancy a pint, a gin and tonic, a non-alcoholic beer or soft drink, you can take up the offer from Ei Publican Partnerships.

Customers can pick from drinks including Coors Light, Carling, Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime low alcohol cider, J2O, Strongbow, Bulmers, John Smiths, Amstel, Heineken 0.0, Guinness and Gordon’s gin.

Managing Director at Ei Publican Partnerships Nick Light said: “Wherever you live, we could all do with something to cheer us up in the new year to avoid the January blues.

"The pub is the original social network, where you can catch up with friends and be a part of a local community and just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean you can’t carry on socialising.

"We recognise that many people are saving money in the New Year having indulged at Christmas so we’re making it easier by giving the town a free drink.”

The offer for one free drink can be claimed up to January 20th and you must download a voucher to your phone before showing it to bar staff.

To download your voucher click here: www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk