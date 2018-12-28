Warning after smart device used to hack vehicle in Kettering

Motor thieves tampered with a vehicle on Kettering’s poet’s estate over Christmas.

It is believed two men used a smart device to hack into the car in Browning Avenue between Christmas day and Boxing day, which allowed them to then steal the vehicle.

It is believed the incident happened between about 5am on Christmas day and 10am on boxing day.

Police are now warning members of the public to not leave keys near to a door or window as it makes it easy for someone to access your vehicle.

Officers say it is better to keep them in a drawer in a bedroom or as far away from the vehicle as possible overnight.