Warm sun and banjo fun for Elm Bank Care Home
We all know the importance of music and the impact it has on a person’s mental wellbeing. The residents were overjoyed to have experienced the sound of the banjo played exceptionally by Sean Moses. Sean, had the residents captivated, filing the beautiful home gardens with fun and laughter in the warm afternoon sun. Residents danced and laughed the afternoon away.
Mary, a resident at the home said, “This is lovely, the sun is out and he has made us all laugh, it is very different, and I hope he comes again.”
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "it was lovely to welcome Sean here to Elm Bank for the first time, and what a hit he was with all of us. Sean had residents and staff laughing and dancing throughout the afternoon. We really understand the importance of music here at Elm Bank, and to offer that in many different forms is very important. It was lovely to see Sean interacting with all the residents and making the banjo a very fun experience for all.”
