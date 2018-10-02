WANTED: Appeal to trace five men over offences in Northamptonshire

Have you seen any of these men?

Northamptonshire Police has released images of five people they want to speak to over offences that took place in the county.

Troy Riviere.

It comes as the force continues Operation Viper, its crackdown on serious and organised crime.

The wanted men are:

Anthony Townsend, 37, is wanted in connection with assault, theft, robbery and burglary offences in the Towcester area.

George Lankston, 18, is wanted in connection with an incident in which a man was assaulted and robbed in Kettering.

Shaun Alexander.

Shaun Alexander, 36, is wanted in connection with a robbery at a Corby business.

Joules Rutherford, 23, is wanted in connection with an incident in Daventry where a man was assaulted and robbed of his bicycle.

Troy Riviere, 28, is wanted in connection with common assault and criminal damage offences which took place in Wellingborough.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these individuals is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

George Lankston.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or online via the force’s Crimestoppers Most Wanted page here.

Joules Rutherford.